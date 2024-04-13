Two Civilians Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Russia's shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Friday, April 12.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On April 12, Russia shelled the center of Kupiansk, the explosions caused a fire in a residential building with an area of 200 square meters," the statement said.
A 62-year-old man was trapped under the rubble of a neighboring house. During the search and rescue operation, the rescuers unblocked him and handed him over to paramedics.
A 73-year-old man was injured at another location. He was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region, a 64-year-old man was killed in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and two people were wounded in the village of Monachynivka.
MENAFN13042024000193011044ID1108089752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.