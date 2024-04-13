Two Civilians Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Russia's shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Friday, April 12.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 12, Russia shelled the center of Kupiansk, the explosions caused a fire in a residential building with an area of 200 square meters," the statement said.

A 62-year-old man was trapped under the rubble of a neighboring house. During the search and rescue operation, the rescuers unblocked him and handed him over to paramedics.

A 73-year-old man was injured at another location. He was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region, a 64-year-old man was killed in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and two people were wounded in the village of Monachynivka.