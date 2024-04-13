(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- 1930 -- Kuwait Municipality was established under rule of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the aim of promoting health and social services, as well as paving way for election of a municipal council.

1969 -- Kuwait Government allowed Saving and Credit Bank to give loans for citizens to purchase, build and renovate houses.

1997 -- Minister of Interior Sheikh Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at age of 50. The deceased, who suffered from a heart attack while in London, served as Defense Minister in 1991-91 and Interior Minister in 1994.

2003 -- Kuwait fire team extinguished an oil well in Rumailah field, southern Iraq. The I2 well, near Kuwait borders, was the largest well ablaze in this area and the last to be extinguished.

2021 -- The World Health Organization (WHO) joined the board of the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development.

2021 -- Former Kazma SC and Kuwait national team player Jamal Yaqoub passed away at age 62. Yaqoub was a renowned footballer and coach. He was a member of the Kuwaiti national squad playing at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

2023 -- Health Ministry announced the successful transplant of a pancreas to a 35-year-old patient who has become thus far insulin injection free. (end) gta

