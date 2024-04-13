Biden: Iran Attack On Israeli Entity Plausible, Washington To Defend Ally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 13 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden, late Friday, warned of the consequences of an Iranian attack against the Israeli occupation in retaliation to the former attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier in April.

Speaking to the press, Biden said that Washington was committed to defending the Israeli occupation, warning Tehran from carrying out any attack.

He predicted that the attack would occur "sooner than later" without providing any further details.

Biden affirmed that the US was ready for any Iranian attack against Israel whether limited or wide scaled. (end)

