Taiwan – US Signs Arrangement On Technical Cooperation In The Caribbean

By Caribbean News Global

TAIWAN / USA / THE CARIBBEAN – Taiwan's Representative to the United States ambassador Alexander Tah-Ray Yui and American Institute in Taiwan managing director Ingrid Larson jointly signed the Taiwan-US Arrangement for Technical Cooperation in the Caribbean in Washington, DC, April 10, 2024.

The agreement further implements the Taiwan-US MOU on Development and Humanitarian Assistance Cooperation , which was signed by the two sides in November 2022.

Under the framework of the arrangement, Taiwan's International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will enhance cooperation in three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean region.

The two sides will exchange experiences on focal areas such as education, agriculture, climate change, disaster preparedness, citizen security, cyber and digital development, and women's economic empowerment. They will cooperate on assistance programs that promote sustainable development in the region.

Officials from USAID and the US Department of State witnessed the signing ceremony in person, and online – Taiwan's ambassadors to Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; the US ambassador to Barbados, the eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States; and the USAID regional representative for the eastern and southern Caribbean.

In recent years, Taiwan-US relations have developed into a global partnership. Cooperation between the two sides has become increasingly close, especially in international development. Taiwan will continue to uphold the common values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights and work together with the United States and other like-minded countries to strengthen the global partnership of democracies.

