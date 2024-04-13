Lubinets Calls On Two International Committees To Visit Ukrainian POW Detention Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has called on two international committees to visit the detention facilities where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are being held to prevent torture.

He announced this in a Telegram post following a meeting of the Working Group on Point 4 of the Peace Formula, which was attended by 30 countries and 4 representatives of international organizations (UN, OSCE, ICRC and EU), according to Ukrinform.

“Appealed to the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (SPT) and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) to visit all places of detention where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are being held in order to prevent torture,” he stated.

Lubinets assured that the Ukrainian authorities are taking all possible steps and exploring new mechanisms to facilitate the return of Ukrainians.

He also thanked the ambassadors of Canada and Norway and their teams for their strong work in this working group.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 26, Lubinets announced the opening of the International Platform for the Release of Civilians Illegally Detained by the Russian Federation.