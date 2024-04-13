Umerov, Kihara Discuss Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara have discussed assistance to Ukraine and bilateral cooperation.
That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
Umerov thanked Japan for its comprehensive support in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
He also briefed his colleague on the battlefield situation and Ukraine's urgent military needs.
"I am grateful to Japan for participating in the IT coalition and the demining coalition, providing military vehicles and rehabilitating wounded Ukrainian soldiers," Umerov said.
Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry
