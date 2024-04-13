State Department Announces U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State, USAID, and the Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Government of Ukraine and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will host the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum (UPF) on April 17 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC.

This is said in an official statement issued by the U.S. State Department on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

“The Forum will convene leaders in business, government, and policy to explore how best to help Ukraine recover and rebuild as the country stabilizes its economy and lays the foundation for revitalization and modernization,” the document says.

Alongside Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker will deliver keynote remarks at the Forum.

As Ukrinform reported, the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings will take place in Washington next week, bringing together heads of government, central banks, and relevant ministers of member countries. The government delegation of Ukraine is also expected to participate in the events.