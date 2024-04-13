Government Willing To Help Communities Attract EU Funds For Project Implementation PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is ready to help communities attract European Union funds for project implementation.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, one of the main issues is the ability of communities to prepare and submit projects to attract European funds. This should be a priority for them. The government is prepared to assist communities in attracting European Union funds for project implementation," he said.

Separately, Shmyhal said that the panel discussion on European integration at the forum "Life of Regions amidst War” focused on Ukraine's future membership in the EU and cooperation between communities and European institutions.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed creating an infrastructure for European integration in Ukraine.

"These should be representatives - from the government to communities - who will cooperate with European funds, access to which is opening this year," the head of the Ukrainian government explained.

Shmyhal also noted that, for its part, the Ukrainian government has completed all assignments required to start the negotiation process (on joining the EU - ed.). "We are working to ensure that this happens no later than June this year,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Nordic and Baltic countries will provide Ukraine with expert support on its path to the EU.