Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Positioning For Opportunity In Video Streaming Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) is a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures.“Bravo recently announced entering into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Streaming TVEE Inc., marking its entrance into the video streaming market... The company's new streaming service, TVee NOW(TM), intends to offer linear TV, also known as traditional broadcast television, which uses cable and satellite networks through a joint venture with a third party. The joint venture is expected to close at a later date. The streaming platform will also offer an array of on-demand content, including but not limited to movies, series/shows, concerts, comedy specials, events, and more – all at no or low cost to its viewers. TVee NOW also plans to supplement its own original and exclusive content,” a recent article reads.“The asset purchase agreement with Streaming TVEE includes acquiring the license of OTT (over-the-top) streaming technology, which is a hybrid model consisting of advertising-based video-on-demand ('AVOD'), utilizing programmatic advertising through ad servers, and subscription-based video-on-demand ('SVOD'), which Bravo plans to offer at competitive rates compared to other services.”

About Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at .

