Oil Climbs To $90 As Iranian Threats Intensify

This surge was fueled by the increasing possibility of an Iranian assault on Israel, a situation that has gripped the global stage and overshadowed economic forecasts.



The International Energy Agency (IEA ), for instance, had anticipated a downturn in worldwide demand.









In the specifics of trading, May contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude finished the day up by 0.75%, adding $0.64 to close at $85.66 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).



Concurrently, June Brent crude saw a rise of 0.79%, increasing by $0.71 to reach $90.45 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.



















Despite today's gains, both benchmarks face weekly declines. WTI down 1.44%, Brent down 0.79%, attributed to U.S. inflation concerns.









This was highlighted by March's higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.

















Markets closed yesterday; Wall Street Journal reports imminent threat from Iran, expected within 48 hours.

















US bolsters support for Israel, dispatching high-ranking Pentagon official to aid in defense strategy development, showcasing solidarity.









With tensions at a peak, the U.S. committed to defending Israel, while Iran warned of severe consequences should the U.S. intervene.









Despite these geopolitical tensions, the oil market seemed to largely disregard the IEA's revised forecast.







Global Oil Market Dynamics







The forecast trimmed its global oil demand growth projections for the current year and anticipated further deceleration in 2025.









Industry experts like Louis Navellier from Navellier & Associates suggest that escalation in these conflicts could propel crude prices even higher.















Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets suggests strong demand, OPEC cuts, and geopolitical risks may sustain high oil prices.









The possibility of them returning to triple digits looms larger than before.









This complex interplay of market dynamics and international relations continues to drive the volatile nature of global oil prices.

