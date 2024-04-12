Over 480 J&K Govt Offices Go Paperless, File Disposal Rate At 97%

The transition towards digitisation has seen a significant expansion in online services, skyrocketing from 60 to 1100 offerings across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the Information Technology Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved significant milestones in the realm of digital transformation, e-governance, and technology integration over the last four years.

“The Union Territory led the way in implementing e-office solutions, with over 480 government offices adopting this paperless approach. With a remarkable file disposal rate of 97%, this initiative has significantly enhanced the overall efficiency of government operations,” he said, adding, with the implementation of e-Office in J&K. The 150-year-old tradition of Darbar Move was ended, resulting in an annual saving of 400 crore rupees for the public exchequer.

The official added,“Since 2019, the landscape of governance in Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a transformative shift towards digital governance. To date, more than 53 lakh applications have been processed. The surge in online services from 60 to 1100, facilitated by the introduction of the e-Unified Integrated Accessible Transparent (e-unnat) dynamic portal, underscores this progression. Jammu and Kashmir leads among UTs and states in the number of services provided online, offering citizens seamless access to various government services through their mobile devices. J&K is the first in the country to integrate with MeriPehchaan (National Single Sign On).

With the integration of essential documents like MGNREGA job cards and utility bills with Digilocker, document sharing and verification have been significantly streamlined, he said, adding that currently, 76 government services are integrated with Digilocker.

The Toll-Free Number- 14471 and Digi Dost initiative, a collaborative effort between the Information Technology Department and Community Service Centre (CSC), aim to provide e-services at the doorstep of the public, further enhancing accessibility and convenience.

As of now, more than 485 e-services are integrated with RAS, and over 75 lakh citizens have provided feedback, with an impressive 86% reporting satisfaction.

(KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now