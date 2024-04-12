Antonov Becomes Joint-Stock Company

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Antonov State Enterprise has been converted into a joint-stock company, remaining the legal successor of the enterprise.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Starting today, Antonov State Enterprise has been transformed into a joint-stock company. This came as part of Ukraine's defense industry reform,” the report states.

The newly-created joint-stock company remains the legal successor of the enterprise, and its team will ensure a legal transition to the new organizational structure while maintaining the previous agreements with customers and partners, as well as taking care of the interests of employees.

Antonov became Ukroboronprom's seventh enterprise to have been corporatized since early 2024.

According to Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC CEO Herman Smetanin, Antonov's corporatization will unlock the new opportunities for the enterprise to develop, produce, implement new technologies, and establish cooperation with foreign partners.

A reminder that a total of 34 enterprises have already been corporatized as part of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC under Ukraine's defense industry reform.