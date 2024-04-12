Jamaica’S MSMES Positioning For Regional And International Success

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sherika Hall

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (GIS) – Minister of industry, investment and commerce, senator Aubyn Hill, is encouraging micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to get prepared as the government positions the sector to be competitive globally. The push aligns with Jamaica's broader economic agenda, which prioritises diversification, export promotion, and inclusive growth.

“Jamaica's MSMEs must become known regionally and internationally as more efficient manufacturers of goods and ever-improving crafters of ingenious services that people will buy,” minister Hill added.“Jamaica is changing for the better and the business environment is changing rapidly. We are firmly on a path to international recognition as outstanding economic managers to add to the excellence we have achieved and are recognised for around the world so, we must keep our minds focused.”

Senator Hill was contributing to the discussion at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation's (JBDC) annual 'Breakfast with the CEO' event held recently at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

Senator Hill said the MSMEs are key drivers of economic growth and noted the government's commitment to enhancing the sector's contribution to gross domestic Product (GDP) and sustainable development for the benefit of all citizens.

Speaking on the theme, of the event: 'Strategic Partnerships: Facilitating Business Success', he noted the importance of collaboration in creating the enabling environment for businesses to grow and succeed.

“Collaboration is what we have to do ... to ensure that we get small businesses to a place where they can manage,” he said, while commending the team at the JBDC for working with MSME operators to get them to a“manageable stage”.

MSMEs constitute a cornerstone of Jamaica's economic landscape, fostering entrepreneurship, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to socio-economic development.

