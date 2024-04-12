Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144931 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah called to apply law and order to everyone.

3144936 GAZA -- The Kuwaiti Relief Society has distributed meat to war-afflicted families in Gaza after the fasting month of Ramadan.

3144950 VIENNA -- Austria called on all nationals currently in Iran to depart the country.

3144949 BRUSSELS -- France, Germany and the EU will co-chair an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and the neighboring countries in Paris on April 15th. (end)



mb







MENAFN12042024000071011013ID1108089448