Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144931 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah called to apply law and order to everyone.
3144936 GAZA -- The Kuwaiti Relief Society has distributed meat to war-afflicted families in Gaza after the fasting month of Ramadan.
3144950 VIENNA -- Austria called on all nationals currently in Iran to depart the country.
3144949 BRUSSELS -- France, Germany and the EU will co-chair an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and the neighboring countries in Paris on April 15th. (end)
