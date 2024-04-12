Palestinian, Turkish Presidents Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed today during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the latest developments and Palestinian issues, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the two presidents discussed during the call the urgent need to immediately stop the genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

They emphasized the importance of expediting the entry of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, preventing displacement, and halting the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the importance of achieving full Palestinian membership in the United Nations, appreciating Turkey's role and supportive positions toward the Palestinian cause in international forums.

For his part, President Erdogn affirmed his country's supportive stance toward the Palestinian people and their just cause, aiming to achieve their legitimate rights in full.