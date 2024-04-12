Macron, Scholz Discuss European Initiatives To Provide Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has held a videoconference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Europe's plans for military support to Ukraine.

The Elysee Palace said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.

"Reaffirming their unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine, the two leaders followed up on the work carried out within the framework of the Conference in Support of Ukraine which took place on February 26 in Paris and the Weimar Summit which was held on March 15 in Berlin. They also discussed European initiatives to provide military support to Ukraine," the document said.

The two also discussed relations between the European Union and China and coordinated their efforts, in particular, to protect a rebalancing of the Euro-Chinese commercial relationship and emphasized the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security.

In view of the extraordinary European Council meeting on April 17 and 18, Macron and Scholz stressed the need to revive European competitiveness, in particular through the deepening of the Capital Markets Union.

