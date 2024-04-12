Israeli Warplanes Target Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of raids on towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, and Lebanese resistance in return fired back on positions in occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed with guided missiles towns of (Aita al-Shaab), (Tair Harfa), (Al-Dhahira), (Hanin), and areas between the towns of (Taybeh) and (Dersarian).

The agency added that Israeli occupation army's artillery shelled the town of (Markaba) in the direction of the (Hunine) valley and the outskirts of the towns of (Al-Dhahira) and (Alma Al-Shaab).

The National Agency quoted statements issued by the Lebanese resistance in which it said that it targeted the occupation site (Miskav Am) with appropriate weapons and directly hit it.

Lebanese resistance fighters also targeted the Israeli occupation artillery positions in Al-Zaoura with dozens of Katyusha rockets and targeted the Al-Marj site and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with artillery weapons, hitting them directly.

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, the southern Lebanese border witnessed daily military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Lebanese resistance. (end)

kbs







