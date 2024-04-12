US: Threat From Iran Very Credible

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 12 (KUNA) -- The US said on Friday that its assessment of the threat of an Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel that could escalate the war in Gaza as "very credible."

In a press conference, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said that the US takes its commitment to helping "Israel" with its self defense "very seriously."

"It is an ironclad commitment," Kirby said. "That has been made clear, and it has also been made clear that we will do what we have to do to protect our own people in our own facilities as appropriate."

Kirby's comments come as Israel is on alert for a possible attack by Iran or its proxies after Iran swore revenge on Israel for a deadly strike on Iran's consulate building in Syria last week. (end)

amm







MENAFN12042024000071011013ID1108089216