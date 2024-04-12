               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Long Wait For Lower US Interest Rates


4/12/2024 7:09:21 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Attention farmers and other business borrowers: Interest rates are going to stay higher longer than expected just a few months ago.

Back in late 2023, financial markets were betting the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates six or seven times this year. Fed policymakers were more cautious but even they were projecting they'd lower their benchmark interest rate to 4.6% by the end of 2024 from 5.4% at the end of 2023.

Despite inflation reports in January and February that came in hotter than expected, markets were still betting the first cuts would come in June. In March, a majority of Fed officials thought there would be three cuts this year.




US consumer price increases fell quickly between mid-2022 and mid-2023, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon be cutting interest rates. Recently, though, inflation has remained stubbornly higher than the Fed's 2% target.

