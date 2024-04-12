Attention Perion Network Ltd.: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Perion stock. Perion investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.



On April 8, Perion reduced its annual revenue projection due to modifications in Microsoft's Bing search engine. This announcement led to a drop of over 35% in Perion Network's shares during intraday trading.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising