Feasting On Success: Business Awards UK Honors Winners Of The 2024 Health & Safety Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK proudly reveals the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards, showcasing exceptional dedication to enhancing workplace safety and wellbeing.
HALIFAX, UK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards , recognising remarkable contributions to health and safety practices across diverse sectors. This year's awards spotlighted the exceptional dedication of companies and individuals to improving workplace safety and wellbeing, showcasing their innovative approaches and achievements.
Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Winners
Hugh Wilkins - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
The Lifeways Group - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
Safepoint - Health and Safety Technology Innovation
Proud2bSafe - Best Family Business
Ripples Wellbeing - Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme
Greenlink Interconnector - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
RAC - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year
Bowen Safety - Small Business Health and Safety Award
The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety - Safety Training Provider of the Year
Ambutech Pre-Hospital Care - Healthcare Safety Award
Calson Solutions - Environmental Health and Safety Award
Easy Medical Centre - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - Best Occupational Health Training Programme
The Aurora Group - Safety Culture Excellence Award
ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year
Your Choice Fire & Security - Rising Star Award
Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Finalists
Hugh Wilkins - Safety Culture Excellence Award
The Lifeways Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
Safepoint - Healthcare Safety Award, Environmental Health and Safety Award
Proud2bSafe - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
Ripples Wellbeing - Rising Star Award
Bodytrak - Health and Safety Technology Innovation
Broadstone Risks - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
Greenlink Interconnector - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program
First For Safety Oxfordshire - Safety Training Provider of the Year, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
Supportive Solutions - Safety Training Provider of the Year
M Bull Training Solutions - Small Business Health and Safety Award, Rising Star Award
EOSH - Best Occupational Health Training Programme
Calson Solutions - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
Tetra Working at Height - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
Amber Valley Dental Practice - Healthcare Safety Award
Easy Medical Centre - Best Family Business
Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program
The Aurora Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety Culture Excellence Award
The awards this year reflect a collective effort towards enhancing health and safety protocols, with each winner and finalist demonstrating significant achievements in their respective fields. These recognitions not only celebrate individual and organisational accomplishments but also highlight the continuous journey towards safer working environments for everyone.
As we look forward to the future, the 2024 Health & Safety Awards underscore the ongoing importance of health and safety initiatives. They act as a beacon for industry standards, encouraging all businesses to strive for excellence and innovation in protecting their employees and stakeholders.
For more information on the 2024 Health & Safety Awards and to explore the contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.
