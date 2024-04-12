Introducing Kittenwifhat: The Next Big Solana Project SPL Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bern-Switzerland, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greetings, crypto enthusiasts! we are excited to introduce KittenWifHat (KITTENWIF), a new, community-driven coin that's gearing up to be the next major success on the Solana blockchain.



Our project draws on the experience of the same team behind Baby BNB, which saw staggering growth from its price, skyrocketing to $22M.

Our team is committed to transparency and security, being the first Solana project to receive a full suite of PinkSale badges: Doxxed team, SAFU, KYC, Audit, and AMA sessions.

We've allocated over $200K to our marketing efforts to ensure KittenWifHat makes a splash across key platforms such as GECKOTERMINAL, DEXVIEW, DEXTOOLS, and AVEDEX upon launch. Additionally, we're on the fast track for listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, with planned listings on BitMart and MEXC to expand our reach.

What sets KittenWifHat apart? Aside from our engaging theme and experienced team, we've ensured there are no buy or sell fees to make transactions as straightforward as possible. Liquidity is a priority for us; 60% of LP tokens are locked for one year to stabilize and secure our market presence. Interested in getting involved? We launch at 12.4.2024 at 4pm utc.

To learn more about # KittenWifHat

Website:

Twitter X:

Telegram:

#KittenWifHat contract address is: 9a8AmDfQxFJ44RrVhKdiXnkwCWT99igWp5QrRuC73Pin

For those interested in our, details can be found on PinkSale's launchpad.

We're not just another coin; we're a movement. Join us as we take the crypto world by storm, one kitten with a hat at a time. Let's embark on this journey together and make KittenWifHat the purr-fect success story.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Rita J Bourassainfo at kittenwifhat