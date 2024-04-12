(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This conclusion is the result of almost 10 years of research carried out by the International Myeloma Foundation

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is exhilarated to share that through the leadership of the organization's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie and the presentations from members of the collaborative research group, the i2TEAMM, the Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) unanimously voted in favor (12-0) of using minimal residual disease (MRD) as an early endpoint for accelerated approval in multiple myeloma clinical trials. This means that the FDA may approve multiple myeloma drugs in the development pipeline much sooner. To date, many myeloma drug approvals take 9-12 years and must demonstrate a progression-free survival of 5-8 years. With MRD testing as an early endpoint in clinical trials, researchers can reliably predict progression-free survival and overall survival for multiple myeloma patients, making it a precise early endpoint.

The IMF's President and CEO, who is also a 28-year myeloma survivor, Yelak Biru said,“On the heels of the FDA approvals for two CAR T-cell therapies in the relapsed setting of myeloma, I am thrilled to learn that today's ODAC meeting will only continue to support the expansion of available treatment options for multiple myeloma patients. It is the IMF's vision to meet patients where they are in the stage of their disease and to realize a world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by this disease.”

At this morning's ODAC meeting, IMF Chief Scientific Officer Brian G.M. Durie, MD (Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Cancer Center) along with his colleagues Bruno Paiva, PhD (University of Navarra – Navarra, Spain); Dr. Qian Shi, PhD; (Mayo Clinic – Rochester, MN); and Kenneth C. Anderson, MD (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School - Boston) gave testimonials at the ODAC meeting on approving minimal residual disease (MRD) testing as an early endpoint for the accelerated approval of multiple myeloma drugs in clinical trials.

ODAC is a specialized group that operates under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The committee's primary role is to review and evaluate data concerning the safety and effectiveness of marketed and investigational human drug products for use in the treatment of cancer. Composed of 12 voting members, the ODAC plays a crucial role in the evaluation of new drugs, making recommendations concerning these drugs. The committee's assessments and recommendations are then forwarded to the Commissioner of Food and Drugs. This process ensures that any new oncologic drugs brought to market have been thoroughly reviewed and evaluated for their safety and effectiveness.

Dr. Durie submitted an independent new drug application to ODAC on behalf of the IMF. He cited the IMF's collaboration with the i2TEAMM (or, the International Independent Team for Endpoint Approval in Multiple Myeloma). This collaborative research group along with the IMF has spent nearly 10 years compiling the largest data sets to support the use of MRD as an endpoint for accelerated approval of myeloma drugs in the frontline settings of transplant-eligible, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and non-transplant eligible, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma as well as for relapsed myeloma.

These efforts on the part of Dr. Durie and the i2TEAMM align with the IMF's mission to improve the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure. The IMF is committed to increasing treatment options for patients to ensure they have the best care at the best time during their disease.

