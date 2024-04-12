Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Combat Dengue In Brazil’S Niterói

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For over eight years, the Brazilian city of Niterói has been implementing an innovative public health strategy to combat dengue fever by releasing genetically modified mosquitoes.









Niterói's project, with World Mosquito Program and Rio's Fiocruz, employs Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes for dengue control.









This bacteria significantly diminishes the mosquitoes' capability to transmit dengue and other viral diseases like Zika and Chikungunya.









Just a ferry ride from Rio, Niterói offers stunning views and lower dengue risk due to its biocontrol method.























Niterói stands out for its distinct architecture, such as Oscar Niemeyer's flying saucer-shaped museum, and its effective response to the dengue crisis.





















The innovative approach involves breeding the Aedes aegypti mosquito to carry Wolbachia.



Once infected, these mosquitoes and their offspring are less likely to spread dengue.









Niterói reports a dengue incidence rate of 187 cases per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the national average and Rio's.

















Fiocruz's facilities propagate the mosquitoes, playfully referred to as 'wolbitos,' in large numbers.









They are then released to replace the local mosquito population with one that cannot transmit these diseases.









Niterói's initiative drastically reduces dengue cases, serving as a model for other cities to emulate.

















Niterói's success prompts plans to scale up production of modified mosquitoes, expanding the program significantly.

















This case underscores innovative health strategies' effectiveness, positioning Niterói as a leader in urban health management and vector control.









