Modernizing Peru’S Defense: Strategic Acquisition Of Advanced Rocket Systems

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru is stepping up its military capabilities with a strategic investment in modern artillery.



The government allocates $229.5 million for state-of-the-art MLRS and munitions for the national army.



This move aims to replace the outdated BM-21 Grad launchers, relics from the 1970s, enhancing the army's operational readiness.



The initial transition began in 2013 when Peru acquired 27 Type 90B MLRS units from China 's Norinco.



However, this fell short of the army's original need for 40 units, leaving a gap that persists.







Reports hinted at potential upgrades to the more powerful AR3 MLRS, noted for its extended range and larger caliber, but these plans have yet to materialize.



In 2023, the army encountered procurement challenges, notably failing to complete the acquisition of 30 8x8 armored vehicles due to selection discrepancies.



The fallout prompted a reallocation of funds to the Navy , delaying the army's modernization efforts.



Technical difficulties have also marred the Type 90B systems since their deployment. Press coverage has frequently highlighted issues with the rockets and the platforms' tendency to leak oil.









"Operation Patriota" in 2022 highlighted operational challenges, with equipment malfunctions endangering crews, raising durability and design concerns.









Despite these setbacks, Peru remains committed to bolstering its defense infrastructure. Ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its military assets is paramount.



The focus now turns to refining procurement processes and specifications to secure reliable, high-performance systems.



With a variety of MLRS options on the global market, Peru navigates these choices carefully, constrained only by international sanctions.



The journey toward a modernized arsenal is complex but critical for Peru's defense strategy, ensuring that it keeps pace with evolving global military standards.

MENAFN12042024007421016031ID1108089041