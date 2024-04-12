Political Winds Shift Ahead Of South Africa’S Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As South Africa's May 29 election nears, a Social Research Foundation survey reveals considerable changes in the political scene.



The African National Congress (ANC) , long the dominant force in post-apartheid South Africa, now faces a significant challenge.



The poll reveals a stark decline in ANC support, predicting it might only secure 37% of the vote-a sharp drop from the near 50% levels observed in 2022 and 2023.



This downturn in ANC fortunes suggests they may lose their majority, compelling them to form coalitions with smaller entities.



Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma, South Africa's former president, has emerged as a pivotal figure in this evolving scene.



His new political vehicle, the Umkhonto we Sizwe party (MKP) , is making inroads, capturing 13% voter support and ranking as the third most popular party.







MKP aims to challenge the longstanding dominance of the ANC appealing to voters disillusioned with the current political leadership and ongoing issues within the country.



The correlation between the ANC's loss and MKP's gain indicates a migration of voters, disillusioned with the ANC, towards Zuma's fold.



Records from as early as 2022 showed about a third of ANC supporters were contemplating this shift.



Since its inception following the end of apartheid in 1994, the ANC has enjoyed uninterrupted control, a testament to its historical significance and political acumen.



Zuma's presidency, from 2009 to 2018, ended amidst controversies involving corruption across government sectors.

His subsequent legal battles culminated in a 2021 prison sentence for contempt of court, though he was released on medical grounds after two months.



Despite these challenges, his active campaigning for MKP since December has not only revitalized his political career but also endeared him to crucial voter segments.



This snapshot of South Africa's current political climate underscores a crucial turning point.



Zuma's enduring influence despite past scandals, combined with the ANC's potential coalition future, signals a critical juncture for the nation's democracy and governance.

