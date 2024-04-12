The New Era Of Autonomous Military Technology

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. military is spearheading the integration of autonomous technologies into its warfare strategy, focusing on reducing human involvement on the battlefield.



A prime example of this initiative is Northrop Grumman's Manta Ra , an unmanned submarine designed for long-range, stealth undersea missions.



This submarine exemplifies the U.S.'s push towards leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and safety.



It can hibernate on the seabed and activate to deliver payloads, showcasing the potential of autonomous systems in covert operations.



In the aerial domain, the U.S. Air Force is transforming older F-16 jets into unmanned drones, referred to as "loyal wingmen."



These drones are set to support manned aircraft, effectively reducing operational costs and the risks to human pilots.







Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall demonstrated his confidence in this technology by planning a flight in an AI-operated F-16, underscoring the pivotal role of AI in future combat scenarios.



These drones are expected to cost between a quarter and a third of an F-35 fighter, about $20 million each, representing a cost-effective alternative to new manned jets.



The shift towards autonomous systems is stirring international debates over the ethical, legal, and security implications of such technologies.



Often referred to as 'killer robots' by some, these systems operate autonomously, raising concerns about the absence of human oversight in critical decisions.



Critics argue that autonomous weapons could escalate military conflicts, advocating for international regulations to ensure meaningful human control in military operations.







The balance between enhancing military capabilities through technology and maintaining ethical standards in warfare poses a significant challenge for global military strategists and policymakers.



As these technologies evolve, they not only promise increased efficiency and safety but also raise critical questions about the future conduct of war and international security.

MENAFN12042024007421016031ID1108089038