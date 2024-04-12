Brazilian States Show Varied Tourism Performance In February

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In February, Brazil's tourism experienced a slight decline of 0.8% compared to January, according to data of the Brazilian stats agency IBG .



Despite this monthly decrease, tourism activities were still 2.2% above the levels of February 2020, before the pandemic hit.



However, these figures also show a 4.3% drop from the highest point recorded in February 2014.



The Monthly Services Survey indicates a small annual increase in tourism activities of 0.3% in February 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, marking the 35th consecutive month of positive growth.



This growth was driven primarily by sectors such as restaurants, catering services, travel agencies, and theatrical and musical performances.



Tourism performance showed variation across different Brazilian states.







In Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, and Bahia, tourism activity significantly increased, recording rises of 4.9%, 2.6%, and 5.7%, respectively.



On the other hand, some regions faced tourism declines, with Espírito Santo, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul, and the Federal District experiencing drops of -12.2%, -8.9%, -3.4%, and -3.9%, respectively.



These fluctuations underscore the uneven recovery and highlight the ongoing challenges within Brazil's tourism sector.



The variations reflect broader trends influenced by both local and international factors that impact traveler confidence and expenditure.

