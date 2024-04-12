Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pierre Levy, the ambassador of France to Moscow, was summoned tothe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (MFA) due to thestatements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country,Stephane Sejourne, about Russia, Azernews reports, with referenceto the Russian Foreign Mnistry.

It was stated that the recent statements of the Minister ofEurope and Foreign Affairs of France, S. Sejourne, regarding theFrench side's lack of interest in negotiations with Russianofficials, as well as such statements to the French ambassador,which have nothing to do with reality, are unacceptable due to theclaims that the Russian side's statements contain falseinformation:

"We consider these statements of the French Foreign Minister asa conscious and deliberate action of the French side aimed atdisrupting the possibility of any dialogue between the twocountries."

It should be noted that S. Sejourne, who previously spoke on the"France 24" TV channel, said that it is not appropriate for Franceto negotiate with Russian representatives now, and he claims thatthe communiqués issued by the Russian side based on the resultscontain unreliable information.