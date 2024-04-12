France Urges Its Citizens To Avoid Traveling To Iran, Israel And Lebanon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs called on itscompatriots to refrain from visiting Iran, Israel and Lebanon dueto the threat of escalation of the situation in the MiddleEast.

According to Azernews, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairshas posted information about this on the "X" social network.

"Due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East, theMinistry of Foreign Affairs advises French citizens to avoid tripsto Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Palestine in the coming days," theinformation said.

In addition, there is a ban on business trips by Frenchofficials to these countries.

The organization also said that the families of French diplomatsin Iran will leave the country.