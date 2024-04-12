Russia Declares Slovenian Diplomat Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Fridaydeclared persona non grata an employee of the Slovenian Embassy inMoscow, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.
The ministry said in a statement it summoned SlovenianAmbassador Darja Bavdaz Kuret and conveyed to her a "strongprotest" over the "groundless" expulsion of a Russian diplomat onMarch 21.
"We consider this another ... unfriendly step in the context ofthe general course of Ljubljana towards the destruction ofRussian-Slovenian ties," the ministry stressed.
The Russian diplomatic service emphasized that it holds Sloveniaresponsible "for the consequences of such a destructivepolicy."
MENAFN12042024000195011045ID1108088972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.