Russia Declares Slovenian Diplomat Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Fridaydeclared persona non grata an employee of the Slovenian Embassy inMoscow, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

The ministry said in a statement it summoned SlovenianAmbassador Darja Bavdaz Kuret and conveyed to her a "strongprotest" over the "groundless" expulsion of a Russian diplomat onMarch 21.

"We consider this another ... unfriendly step in the context ofthe general course of Ljubljana towards the destruction ofRussian-Slovenian ties," the ministry stressed.

The Russian diplomatic service emphasized that it holds Sloveniaresponsible "for the consequences of such a destructivepolicy."