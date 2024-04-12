Biden Says US Commitments To Defend Philippines, Japan 'Ironclad' As Tensions With China Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US commitments to defend Japan and the Philippines are"ironclad," President Joe Biden said Thursday as he hosted hisregional counterparts amid increasing provocations from China, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"I want to be clear. The United States' defense commitments toJapan and to the Philippines are ironclad. They are ironclad," thepresident said during brief remarks to reporters before afirst-of-its-kind trilateral summit.

"Any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels or armed forces inthe South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty," headded.

Biden's reassurances came as he hosted Philippine PresidentFerdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Chinese ships have grown increasingly assertive in the SouthChina Sea, where they have repeatedly antagonized Philippine navalvessels amid conflicting maritime claims.

Marcos has vowed to respond to the incidents, which haveincluded firing upon Philippine Coast Guard ships with watercannons and shining lasers at the vessels.

"Over the succeeding weeks, there shall be implemented by therelevant national government agencies and instrumentalities aresponse and countermeasure package that is proportionate,deliberate and reasonable in the face of the open, unabating andillegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous attacks by agents ofthe China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia," Marcossaid on X.

The Chinese Coast Guard has repeatedly tried to block Manila'ssupplies to its grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre in disputedwaters in the vast waterway. Manila has said the incidents haveinjured its personnel and damaged its vessels.

China and the Philippines have conflicting claims over theSecond Thomas Shoal – also known as the Ayungin Shoal, Bai Co Mayand Ren'ai Jiao – which is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islandsin the South China Sea.

An international tribunal overwhelmingly ruled in favor of thePhilippines' maritime claims in 2016, rejecting much of China'sclaims, including its efforts to develop artificial islands tostake out naval claims in the South China Sea. Beijing has notrecognize the ruling, declaring it "null and void."

The US and the Philippines signed a mutual defense treaty in1951, just nine years before Washington and Tokyo signed a similarpact.

A readout of Biden and Marcos' meeting provided by the WhiteHouse said the leaders "underscored their commitment tointernational law in the South China Sea” and said Biden reinforcedWashington's defense commitment, which it said "extends to armedattacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft-toinclude those of its Coast Guard- in the Pacific, includinganywhere in the South China Sea."

China has grown increasingly assertive in the Indo-Pacific inrecent years as the US under successive administrations has soughtto bolster its regional alliances in a bid to push back onBeijing.

Biden hosted Kishida for an official state visit Wednesdayfollowed by a resplendent dinner at the White house replete withpomp and ceremony.

A joint leader statement released by the White House followingthe conclusion of Thursday's historic trilateral summit said Biden,Kishida and Marcos emphasized their nations' "unwavering commitmentto freedom of navigation and overflight and the importance ofrespecting the sovereign rights of states within their exclusiveeconomic zones consistent with international law, as reflected inthe 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

"We express our serious concerns about the People's Republic ofChina's (PRC) dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South ChinaSea. We are also concerned by the militarization of reclaimedfeatures and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea," theleaders said.

"We steadfastly oppose the dangerous and coercive use of CoastGuard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea, as wellas efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resourceexploitation," they added.