Italian Industrial Turnover Down Sharply In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian industrial turnover fell by 3.1% in value terms and 2.6%in volume in January with respect to December, according toseasonally adjusted data released by Istat on Friday, Azernews report, citing ANSA.
The national statistics agency said turnover was down inyear-on-year terms too, dropping by 3.6% in value and 1.8% involume.
Istat said its services turnover index, on the other hand,increased by 1.6% in value and 1.7% in volume in January onDecember.
Services turnover increased by 3.6% in value and 3.8% in volumecompared to January 2023.
