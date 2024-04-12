Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry's Annual R & D Expenditure Up 23 Pct On Average

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The annual R&D spending of China's pharmaceutical industryhas increased by 23 percent on average, following the country'scentralized procurement drive over the past few years, according toa press conference held by the National Healthcare SecurityAdministration (NHSA), Azernews reports, citingXinhua.

The NHSA had approved the release of a total of 40 innovativemedicines into the market last year alone. This indicates thatunder the drive, China's pharmaceutical industry is accelerating interms of both innovation and transformation, noted NHSA officialDing Yilei.

Through nine rounds of centralized procurement, more than 1,600pharmaceutical products have featured on the procurement list, withan increasingly more reasonable and affordable price range forpatients, said the NHSA.

Huang Xinyu, another official with the NHSA, said the nationalcatalog of medicines covered by medical insurance has beenadjusted, focusing on new drugs released within the past fiveyears, while also providing a more efficient listing process,especially for innovative drugs.