Azerbaijan Army Hold Meeting With Servicemen On Eve Of Ramadan Holiday

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, ColonelGeneral Zakir Hasanov, events aimed at enlightening servicemenabout national-spiritual values and patriotism continue.

As part of the events, representatives of the Ministry ofDefense, Baku State University, the Ideological and Cultural Centerof the Ganja Garrison visited military units and held meetings withpersonnel.

During the meetings with the servicemen, discussions on thestatehood and military history of Azerbaijan, as well as on othertopics were held, and servicemen's questions were answered.