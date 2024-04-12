Armenia Lashes At Partner Of Thirty Years - Next Is Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Azerbaijani lands remained under Armenian occupation for thirtyyears, and during these three decades, Armenia's patron, mainlyFrance tried to freeze the conflict in Garabagh through themediation of the OSCE Minsk Group. All this was a botched planprepared by the representatives of the European Union and the OSCEat that time in favour of Armenia, but later it would fail due tothe will of Azerbaijan's state policy and diplomacy.

Today, Armenia, which wants to achieve everything and sees thecountry where it takes every step as its territory, accuses theOSCE Minsk Group, which does everything in its favour, of ineptpolicy.

After 2020, when the geopolitics in the South Caucasus changed,Armenia raised a fuss in front of all the organizations of theEuropean Union, from the UN, and began to accuse Azerbaijan as aninvader. However, until now, Yerevan considered the 4 resolutionsadopted by the UN Security Council as mere paper and ignored itsarticles.

After September 2023, Armenia completely despaired of theEuropean Union organizations and began to accuse the parties thatonce defended it one by one. The first of these was Russia, withwhich the country's incumbent government began to break ties.

Yerevan, which once submitted to all decisions under Moscow'spatronage, today, is trying to burn bridges by turning its faceonly to the West.

Now it is the turn of the OSCE Minsk Group, which dedicated itsentire 30-year "productive period" to Armenia.

The Armenian side believes that the Minsk Group of the OSCE hassimply approached to Armenia with negligence for 30 years. It iseven mentioned in one of the social networks: "For 30 years, theythrew us from side to side like a bag" - Pashinyan is to blame andthe OSCE Minsk Group.

He called the activity of the co-chairmen of the OSCE MG group"legitimate geopolitical rivalry for the Republic of Armenia", theysaid one thing to Armenia and did another.

This is not the first ingratitude of Armenia towards itspartners. This has been the case for many years and will continueto be so.

Now it is the turn of their most beloved sister country, France will probably have their turn soon, and soon Macron and hisentourage will be criticized in the main news headlines of theArmenian media.