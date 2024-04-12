Ukraine's Government Allocates UAH 3.88B For New Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional 3.88 billion hryvnias for the construction of new defensive fortifications.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, UAH 1.7 billion is intended for the Kharkiv region and UAH 1.5 billion for the Sumy region.

The Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions will also receive additional funding.

Shmyhal said that this year the government had already allocated almost UAH 30 billion for the construction of defense lines.

"We see the results. The work is going on 24/7," he said.