Netherlands Allocates EUR 1B In New Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the provision of another one billion euros in military aid to Ukraine and 400 million euros for the country's reconstruction.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Just during a phone call, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands has allocated another one billion euros for military aid to Ukraine and 400 million euros for reconstruction. This is in addition to the commitments under our bilateral security agreement," he wrote.

Zelensky thanked Rutte and the people of the Netherlands, stressing that "this is a good example of support for Ukraine."

According to Zelensky, both parties also discussed joint work with partners to speed up the supply of shells for artillery, ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine.

"I thanked [Rutte] for the productive Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague and the launch of the Register of Damage. I spoke about preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited the Netherlands to join. We also discussed the necessary efforts so that as many countries as possible support the event," Zelensky added.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed an agreement on security cooperation in March.