Sadovyi: Addressing Issue Of Accessibility Is Problem For Whole Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lviv is actively working to address the issue of accessibility for people with disabilities and the integration of veterans into civilian life.

This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine in Chernivtsi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The issue of barrier-free accessibility is extremely important in Lviv. If we invited a veteran in a wheelchair to this forum, how would he feel? This is not a matter of this particular building in Chernivtsi. This is a need for the whole of Ukraine. We have now introduced a special position of accessibility commissioner in the city. And we have many projects to improve buildings, streets, public places, including the train station," Sadovyi said.

He noted that during the full-scale invasion, the First Medical Association of Lvi received 18,000 wounded, including civilians and, of course, most of the military. And now, according to the mayor, the issue of rehabilitation is also acute, but we need to understand that physical rehabilitation does not work without psychological rehabilitation.

"We are developing the Unbroken ecosystem, which includes sports, fine arts, and even ordinary fishing, because we understand that people undergoing rehabilitation need to be distracted and return to life in society. And we have an obligation to our defenders and must do everything we can to provide them with the best conditions. There are many projects in our city to work with veterans, as it is important to integrate them into society and introduce them to a new rhythm of life. We have already issued more than 53 grants for 350,000 for veterans to start their own businesses. We already have 20 successful cases," added Sadovyi.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine was created as a platform for interaction between central authorities and local communities to help solve urgent problems of the regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lviv has launched an online map "Accessible City" with barrier-free facilities and places, which shows more than 100 public and recreational facilities equipped with ramps.