PM: It Is Important To Intensify Cooperation With Partners On Decentralization Of Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important to intensify cooperation with partners on decentralization of the energy system at the regional level

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Energy is a priority area of the government's work and the main challenge," he stressed.

Shmyhal noted that decentralization of the energy system is an important area of work.

According to him, there are already successful examples of such work in Ukrainian communities, as more than 120 small cogeneration units have been installed.

"Of course, this is not enough. It is important to intensify cooperation with partners in this area at the regional level," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that international partners expect more activity from Ukrainian regions in the area of small-scale generation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian attack on the night of April 11 damaged Ukrenergo's substations and power plants in five regions. In particular, the equipment of two DTEK thermal power plants was damaged. Trypillia TPP was destroyed in Kyiv region.