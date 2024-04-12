Center For Countering Disinformation Refutes Fake About Zelensky's Flight From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information about President Volodymyr Zelensky's alleged escape from Ukraine in May, which is being actively spread on TikTok, is fake.

This was stated by the head of the media literacy department of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council Ivan Slychko, the press service of the institution reports on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At the end of May, under the guise of an official visit to London, Zelensky is likely to flee Ukraine. Such a false video is now actively spreading on TikTok. In addition, fake news makers refer to an alleged article from Politico to make it more believable," Slychko said.

According to him, the CCD has verified the information and reports that there is no material with such a title and content on the website of this publication.

"Having created an army of bots in social networks, Russian propaganda continues its attempts to discredit the top leadership of the state, so do not fall for enemy provocations," advises Slychko.

As reported earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation informed that the Russian Federation continues to spread fakes about "preparing to surrender Kharkiv".