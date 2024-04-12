Ukraine Has Enough Tools To Speed Up Economic Recovery - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state has enough tools to accelerate economic recovery, with more than UAH 40 billion budgeted to stimulate this area.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Support and economic recovery are also among the priorities," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and all MPs for adopting the bill on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security and noted that the document is one of the steps to improve the business climate.

Shmyhal reminded that Ukraine currently has a number of incentives for large investments, industrial parks, support for Ukrainian producers, risk insurance, soft loans and grants, subsidies, export support, and the Made in Ukraine platform.

"We have enough tools to speed up the economic recovery. More than UAH 40 billion has been allocated in the budget to stimulate this direction," the Prime Minister summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will finance the losses of local budgets of communities that will provide benefits to businesses in the frontline territories.