Kyslytsya Calls On UN To Prevent Russia From Continuing Its Terror In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has called on the UN member states to provide Ukraine with weapons and air defenses and prevent Russia from continuing its terror against critical infrastructure and the civilian population, including children.

He stated this on Friday during a meeting of the UN Security Council convened by the Russian delegation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia will continue its terror unimpeded, declaring every power plant destroyed to be a military object, and every child killed to be a neo-Nazi militant," Kyslytsya said.

He said that the Kremlin bets on mass terror and its propagandists do not hide their intention to break the will of the Ukrainian people "over the knee."

"And if Ukraine runs out of weapons, if Ukraine lacks air defense systems, this bet might pay off," he said.

In this context, the diplomat called on those who fail to distinguish between the defending side and the aggressor, while making out-of-context calls to stop all arms supplies to the conflict area, to realize the "real implications of their starry-eyed position."

"In the worst-case scenario it may mean millions of new refugees, hundreds of thousands repressed and press-ganged to the Russian army for new aggressive wars," the ambassador said.

Kyslytsya reiterated the calls by Ukraine's president and foreign minister to provide Ukraine with the necessary means to protect itself from massive missile and air attacks by the Russian Federation, as well as its offensive in the east and south of the country.

"The air shield over Ukraine is absolutely realistic and depends only on the political will of responsible nations. If the solidarity with Ukraine is upheld and strengthened, it will only sober the aggressor. If it is undermined, the aggressor's appetites will only grow," he said.