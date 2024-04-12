Kuwait Interior Minister Calls To Apply Law On All

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah called on Friday to apply law and order to everyone.

The General Administration of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that Sheikh Fahd Al-Yusuf undertook a field tour that included the Operations Room (112).

He also visited the Al-Khiran Coastal Center, Umm Al-Maradim Island Center, and Qaruh Island Center, accompanied by several security leaders, to monitor the progress of security procedures during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The Minister congratulated the police officers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, pledged to persevere the country, its security, stability, and territorial integrity under the leadership of His Highness Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He commenced his tour with a significant visit to the Operations Room (112), visited Al-Khiran Coastal Centre, Umm Al-Maradim Island Centre, and Qaruh Island Centre and was briefed on the workflow and procedures followed therein. (end)

