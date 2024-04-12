China Against US Intermediate-Range Missile Deployment In Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 12 (KUNA) -- China said on Friday it firmly opposes the United States' planned move to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The US push to deploy the missiles is a dangerous trend, and will seriously threaten the security of countries in the region and seriously undermine regional peace and stability," Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, was quoted as saying at a press conference in Beijing.

"China firmly opposes this and will take resolute countermeasures. We urge the US to genuinely respect the security concerns of other countries and stop undermining regional peace and stability," Wu said.

Meanwhile, Wu said that China would never allow the Philippines to act will fully on the South China Sea issue when asked about the recent joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea held by the US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines for the first time.

"China upholds that defense cooperation between countries should not target any specific country or undermine regional peace and stability," the spokesman said.

Criticizing the Philippines for getting external forces on board to interfere in the South China Sea issue, Wu said China is strongly opposed to this move and the settlement of the South China Sea issue should be based on reasons, not sizes.

"China never bullies other countries, nor will it allow the Philippine side to act willfully," he said, stressing that the Chinese military is unwaveringly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and security. (end)

