Israeli Occupation Forces Attack West Bank Town

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces on Friday raided the town of Al-Maghir northeast of Ramallah and settlers killed one young Palestinian.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the martyr, Jihad Abu Alya, was admitted at the Medical Palestice Complex in Ramallah. He had been shot by Jewish settlters who surrounded his house and opened fire at him.

The ministry added that 18 Palestinians were wounded in the occupation forces' raid on Al-Maghir. Simultaneously, settlers attacked the town and opened fire at the residents and set vehicles ablaze. (end)

