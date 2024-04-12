Palestinian Presidency Dubs Settlers As Colonialists Bent On Terrorizing Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 12 (KUNA) -- The official presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeina, on Friday warned of the danger of the continued crimes perpetrated by "the Israeli terrorist colonialists" with the support and protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

He was alluding to recurring offensives by agitated ultra-radical Israeli settlers against the Palestinian in the West Bank, latest of which happened today in the village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah.

Abu Rudeina said in a press statement, "These attacks and crimes by the colonialist terrorist militias are nothing but the result of the continuation of the war of extermination waged by the Israeli occupation state against our people, their sanctities, and their properties," holding the occupation government fully responsible for these crimes."

He said the murders and arrests in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the escalating colonial attacks, and attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities require urgent international intervention, especially from the American administration, to oblige the occupation authorities to stop their crimes.

Abu Rudeina charged that "the American administration was responsible for this escalation."

He demanded that Washington to act immediately to force Israel to stop its "comprehensive aggression against our people, their land, and their holy places and to put an end to all crimes committed by the occupation forces and the colonialists.

The settlers attacked the town of Al-Mughayir, surrounded several homes, and opened fire on citizens, killing a young man and wounding 18 others. They also set fire to several vehicles. (end)

ns











MENAFN12042024000071011013ID1108088887