Portugal's Minority Government Survives First Parliament Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: Portugal's minority government came through a first parliamentary test on Friday but Prime Minister Luis Montenegro was given strong warnings to expect a rough ride in the coming months.

Montenegro's centre-right government beat two censure motions against his programme proposed by radical left wing parties. But he needed the support of a rising far-right party and the abstention of the main opposition Socialist party to survive.

Montenegro's Democratic Alliance party was the biggest to come out of March 10 elections with 80 seats. The Socialists, who lost power, have 78 while the far right Chega party increased from 12 seats to 50.

The prime minister, who announced income tax and company tax cuts when he presented his government programme on Thursday, said his "investiture" on Friday was a signal that he had a mandate to see through his promises.

But Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos accused him of "arrogance" while Chega leader Andre Ventura also warned that no long term support could be guaranteed.

The Socialists have said they will oppose many of the government measures. "We are here to avoid a deadlock," said Ventura.

"But if the government persists in saying that this represents a kind of sustainable support then things will not finish well," added the far-right leader.

The government's next big test will come when it seeks approval for a 2025 budget later in the year. It will again need the support of Chega or an abstention by the Socialists to succeed.

Santos on Thursday said that it would be "practically impossible" for his party to back the government budget.