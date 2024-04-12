Level Up With AI Stocks - (Nasdaq: ALAB) (NASDAQ: CXAI) (Nasdaq: PDYN) (Nasdaq: AUUD)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Technology sector.

The newest AI tech companies work in AI and cloud computing, AI and SaaS platforms, AI Audio platforms and AI and Machine learning platforms.

The latest tech companies include one of the biggest IPO's in recent tech history - Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) and one of the most controversial with Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) (NASDAQ: DJT)

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT ) is a community of communities. It's built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 73+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) (NASDAQ: DJT ) The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB ) is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions based on a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI ) is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things. CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

Palladyne AI Corp. (Nasdaq: PDYN ) Formerly Sarcos Technology and Robotics - advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software platform seeks to revolutionize the capabilities of robots, enabling them to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence. Our AI and ML software platform empowers robots to perceive variations or changes in the real-world environment, enabling them to autonomously maneuver and manipulate objects accurately in response. The Palladyne AI software solution operates on the edge and is expected to dramatically reduce the significant effort required to program and deploy robots, enabling industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots) to quickly achieve autonomous capabilities even in dynamic and or complex environments. Designed to achieve precise results with minimal training time, limited data sets, and lower power requirements, compared to current state-of-the-art solutions, Palladyne AI believes its software has wide application, including in industries such as automotive, aviation, construction, defense, general manufacturing, infrastructure inspection, logistics and warehousing. Its applicability extends beyond traditional robotics to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Palladyne AI's approach is expected to elevate the return on investment associated with a diverse range of machines that are fixed, fly, float, or roll. By enabling autonomy, reducing programming complexity, and enhancing efficiency, we are paving the way for a future where machines can excel in tasks that were once considered beyond their reach.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD ) through its proprietary AI platforms for audio, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, music, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings three industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station; podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and create new revenue streams for podcasters; and a proprietary chat interface for music. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. All differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

