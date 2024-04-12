Girl Found Dead In Goa, Post-Mortem Report Reveals Sexual Assault, Murder (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 12 (IANS) A young girl, who was found dead at a construction site in Vasco town in South Goa, gad been sexually assaulted, as per the post-mortem report, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, South, Sunita Sawant, after receiving the post-mortem report in the evening, told media persons that a five-and-a-half-year-old girl child was sexually assaulted and then murdered.

"The report has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted and then murdered by smothering. We have rounded up around twenty labourers working at the construction site and we are further investigating," she said.

Police had received information from a hospital at 3 a.m. (Friday), stating a five-and-a-half-year-old girl child was brought there but has passed away. Soon police had started the investigation and the body was sent for post-mortem probe.

Sawant said that a case has been registered at the Vasco police station.